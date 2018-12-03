It reveals:

- Gauteng residents each consume more than 300l of water a day‚ the highest rate in the country and nearly double the international average;

- The province's population is growing by nearly 300‚000 a year; Raw sewage is the biggest contributor to water pollution in Gauteng;

- Rand Water is forced to draw more water than its department of water and sanitation licence permits;

- and Drinking water from the Lesotho Highlands Water Project is used to flush pollution out of the sewage-contaminated Integrated Vaal River System.

Mahapa said that of the region's three water treatment plants‚ two were not operational and one was semi-operational. None of the 44 pump houses were working.

Vandalism‚ theft and the lack of money for maintenance and purification chemicals have collapsed the sewage infrastructure.

Last month the South African Human Rights Commission said an estimated 150Ml of sewage flowed into the Vaal River every day.

During a visit to the area this week‚ a Sunday Times team found soldiers guarding sewage facilities. Army engineers were repairing pump houses from which faeces flowed. Some troops used construction vehicles to remove solid sewage from overflowing processing tanks; others drained pump houses that were submerged in faeces.

"Once all of this is out we will have to get in there‚ take out the remains of the broken pumps‚ which have been vandalised‚ and install new ones‚" said Staff Sgt Mandla Dickson at the Sebokeng water treatment plant.

"What we are doing now is exactly what we did while on peacekeeping missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The damage that we encountered there‚ which was from years of war and neglect‚ is equivalent to what we are finding here."