Face of future doesn't look good with coalition clowns in theatre of the absurd

South African politics is never boring. Last week we were treated to yet another drama; this time around it took place in the theatre of coalition clowns.

The drama began in the Nelson Mandela Bay and ended in Tshwane. The accusations and counter-accusations are very confusing. What is clear is that politicians are jostling for power. There are three main actors involved: the ANC, DA and EFF.

Since its relegation to opposition benches in August 2016, the ANC has been waiting restlessly for the EFF to change its heart.

Governing like someone hanging on a piece of hair, the DA has been running around like a headless chicken, sleeping with one eye open to see what an untrusted partner does when witchcraft hour strikes.

For its part, the EFF has been wagging its tail, amused by the tiptoeing of the puppet governments the party has installed in big metros.

Only a super beautiful woman knows the feeling she gets from a stampede of men who keep on trying their luck. The EFF must have been enjoying being seduced by a desperate ANC seeking to reclaim power.

The whole thing looks messy, though. As political bosses shuffle and reshuffle each other, South Africans are not entertained by the circus of knaves vying for crude power.

Julius Malema was right to tell eNCA that he must not be blamed for the messiness of South Africa's new coalition politics.

He did not create it.