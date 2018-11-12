Gordhan is no holy cow, no one is

It may well be just what it appears to be - a clash of personalities and not conspiracies as many are wont to make of the drama between the public protector and a member of the executive.

In the purported New Dawn after a rather stormy and cold nine-year-long night of state capture, much hope is placed in South Africa finding its footing as it seeks to do things the right way.

The founding fathers of the democratic order we all enjoy today had the foresight to build into the fabric of the new order such institutions as the office of the public protector and other chapter nine institutions.

The wisdom of having such checks and balances became clearer for all to see when we had at the seat of power a "constitutional delinquent" of an incumbent who put our acclaimed constitution through the rigours many wouldn't have imagined so soon after the godly Mandela years.

As public protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has inherited big shoes bequeathed her by Thuli Madonsela, which are near-impossible to fill. But she has a job to do that she must execute without fear, favour or prejudice.