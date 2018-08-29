Snap polls a solution to metro impasse

Perhaps it is not a bad idea for Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay Metros to go for early municipal elections.

This is probably the only sustainable solution to the political upheavals the two metro councils have been going through lately.

Surely, two or more of the bigger parties in these metros can strike behind-the-scenes deals that would ensure that new coalition governments are formed.

But how long would that last? And, are the DA and the ANC willing to rely on the EFF to attain mayoral positions when the Red Berets have shown themselves to flip-flop?

While there is nothing inherently wrong with coalition governments, they prove disastrous if they are not based on principle, but on whims of leaders.

In the current situation in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and in Tshwane, it is the ordinary residents that are suffering as this instability has resulted in slow service delivery.

Since none of the parties can form a government on its own and all seem unable to find partners to work with, it might not be a bad idea to seek a fresh mandate from the voters.