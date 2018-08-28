Trollip's fall sign of things to come

The outcomes of the 2016 local government elections seemed to confirm that SA was now following a political trend that most liberal-minded commentators agitated for for years.

In liberal quarters, coalition governance was seen as the best possible solution to the one party dominance of our politics which - many argued - led to lacklustre service delivery by government.

Under coalition governments, it was argued, no political party would be strong enough to dictate terms in any administration - hence reducing the chances of corruption and total disregard for the electorate.

So when the ANC lost Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Tshwane and Johannesburg in 2016, it appeared that SA had entered a new political phase.

It was a matter of time, some argued, before provinces like Gauteng were run by coalition governments.

The era of one dominant party dictating policy was over.

However, as the events of yesterday reminded us, coalition governments do have a major downside.