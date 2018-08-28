South Africa

Msimanga will go‚ but Mashaba is safe - Malema

By Zingisa Mvumvu - 28 August 2018 - 15:54
Tshwane Metro executive mayor Solly Msimanga.
Image: THULANI MBELE

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday vowed that Tshwane Metro executive mayor Solly Msimanga will face the same fate as ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip when the vote of no confidence against him is tabled this week.

However‚ Malema reassured Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba that the EFF would never vote for his removal because "he works better with everyone".

Malema said Msimanga was being used "by the white DA caucus in Tshwane"‚ saying the EFF was willing to vote with the DA in that municipality as long as they present a "credible candidate".

