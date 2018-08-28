Addressing the media on Tuesday‚ Msimanga said he had a good working relationship with the EFF‚ which was instrumental in voting his coalition government into power.

“It came by surprise that when this particular matter came up‚ then it was a big concern‚” he said.

He said he always had engagements with the EFF leadership about the municipality. He said that on the Mosola issue‚ he wanted to “put everything on the table” because both his name and that of the municipality were “taking a beating” in the media.

“I don’t want to speculate about what went wrong in the relations [with the EFF]; I have always prided myself in being a consultative leader‚” he said.

Msimanga said it was in fact the first time he had clashed with the EFF.

“I think I have always had a cordial relationship with the EFF. This was the first time we had to bump heads‚ where they felt I didn’t consult them‚” said Msimanga.