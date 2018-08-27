Tshwane metro on brink of collapse?

The battle over the future of Tshwane's municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola could result in the collapse of mayor Solly Msimanga's government by the end of the week.

The three main political parties in the capital city are at loggerheads over Msimanga's push for Mosola to be suspended while allegations against him are investigated.

A report recommending Mosola's suspension, over an alleged dodgy R12bn tender, was approved by a special sitting of Tshwane council at a heated meeting in Pretoria last Wednesday. The EFF had earlier walked out of council chambers, accusing the DA of hounding Mosola out of office.

While the EFF and the ANC agree on a motion of no confidence in Msimanga, expected to be debated on Thursday, they sharply disagree on Mosola.