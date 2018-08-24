Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga will most likely lose the mayoral chain come August 30.

The ANC and Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters have filed separate motions of no confidence against Msimanga amid a number of exposés painting his administration in a negative light.

The latest exposé‚ by the Sunday Times‚ concerning a R12-billion tender for consultants who have so far billed the city R259-million‚ has forced the city to suspend municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola.

Now the ANC and EFF want to go after Msimanga. Combined‚ the parties have 114 votes.

The DA has 93 votes‚ but was able to take power from the ANC in that council through a coalition with Cope‚ the Freedom Front Plus and the ACDP‚ which have a total of seven votes.

