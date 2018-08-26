The DA has dismissed the ANC’s call for fresh elections in Johannesburg and Pretoria as a “political gimmick”.

“This latest political gimmick by the ANC is ironic considering that the people of Tshwane in the 2016 local government elections elected a government of their choice and voted the ANC out of power‚” DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said on Sunday.

“The residents of Tshwane gave a mandate for the DA and other opposition parties to form a coalition government to administrate the business of the City and deliver services to its residents‚” he added.

The ANC in Gauteng claimed earlier on Sunday that coalition-led governments had “proven to be too costly to maintain”.

“There is no doubt that the 2016 local government elections have ushered in‚ in an unprecedented way since the dawn of democracy‚ an era of unprincipled coalition governments which have in the instance of Tshwane and Joburg including Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities proven to be too costly to maintain‚” ANC Gauteng deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said.