ANC call for fresh elections in Joburg and Pretoria a ‘political gimmick’: DA
The DA has dismissed the ANC’s call for fresh elections in Johannesburg and Pretoria as a “political gimmick”.
“This latest political gimmick by the ANC is ironic considering that the people of Tshwane in the 2016 local government elections elected a government of their choice and voted the ANC out of power‚” DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said on Sunday.
“The residents of Tshwane gave a mandate for the DA and other opposition parties to form a coalition government to administrate the business of the City and deliver services to its residents‚” he added.
The ANC in Gauteng claimed earlier on Sunday that coalition-led governments had “proven to be too costly to maintain”.
“There is no doubt that the 2016 local government elections have ushered in‚ in an unprecedented way since the dawn of democracy‚ an era of unprincipled coalition governments which have in the instance of Tshwane and Joburg including Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities proven to be too costly to maintain‚” ANC Gauteng deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said.
“We therefore believe that the final resolution that will restore order and sanity in all these municipalities is to have a fresh mandate so that the ANC can have a clear mandate and if the ANC does not have that mandate‚ we will make way for those that have been given a clear mandate to run those municipalities.”
Lesufi also said the City of Tshwane was dysfunctional and needed help in the form of a motion of no confidence in its mayor‚ Solly Msimanga.
“The only way to help the city is for the ANC to table a motion of no confidence on Thursday and call for fresh elections so that the people of Tshwane can now elect a government of their choice that will restore the damage that has been caused by the DA-led coalition in the city‚” Lesufi said.
Malatsi said he believed the DA had put residents above “petty politics”.
“Whilst the ANC continues to destabilise legitimate and democratically established governments in our metros‚ we will continue to do the work of bringing tangible change and building one South Africa for all‚” he said.