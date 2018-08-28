'Snubbed' Red Berets turn heat on Msimanga

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga's failure to involve the EFF in his decision-making has left him with his back against the wall, as political parties in the capital are already planning for life without him at the helm.

Msimanga will be staring down two separate motions of no confidence during Thursday's council meeting, from the ANC and the EFF.

EFF caucus leader in Tshwane, Moafrika Mabogoane, told Sowetan yesterday that they wanted Msimanga gone because he was "controlled and managed" by DA's "white caucus".

Mabogoane said the same caucus in Tshwane metro was using Msimanga to take on municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola, who has until tomorrow to explain to council why he should not be suspended.

Mabogoane said the EFF had met with Msimanga shortly before last week's special council meeting, where a report calling for Mosola's suspension was tabled.

Mosola faces accusations of entering into an alleged dodgy deal amounting to R12-billion with engineering firm GladAfica.