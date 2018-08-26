The ANC is calling for fresh elections in Pretoria and Johannesburg‚ because coalition-led governments have “proven to be too costly to maintain”.

That is according to ANC Gauteng deputy provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi‚ who was addressing a media conference in Johannesburg on Sunday.

“There is no doubt that the 2016 local government elections have ushered in‚ in an unprecedented way since the dawn of democracy‚ an era of unprincipled coalition governments which have in the instance of Tshwane and Joburg including Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities proven to be too costly to maintain‚” Lesufi said.

“We therefore believe that the final resolution that will restore order and sanity in all these municipalities is to have a fresh mandate so that the ANC can have a clear mandate and if the ANC does not have that mandate‚ we will make way for those that have been given a clear mandate to run those municipalities.”

Lesufi also said the City of Tshwane was dysfunctional and needed help in the form of a motion of no confidence in its mayor‚ Solly Msimanga.

“The only way to help the city is for the ANC to table a motion of no confidence on Thursday and call for fresh elections so that the people of Tshwane can now elect a government of their choice that will restore the damage that has been caused by the DA-led coalition in the city‚” Lesufi said.