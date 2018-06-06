SA on brink of imploding if we don't deal with rampant violence

It seems we are becoming a nation that resorts to violence at the drop of a hat.

We see it on television and other media on a daily basis, as if it is a national sport or perverse entertainment.

Violence is so commonplace that, even when we see it on television, we are no longer shocked or even want to know what it is about. And that is scary.

If it is not a brazen cash-in-transit robbery in broad daylight, it is taxi people shooting at one another and leaving corpses in their wake.

If it is not parents and their children protesting and burning tyres, it is residents stoning cars and having running battles with the police because of lack of housing, water or electricity.

One of the disconcerting trends of late is the sight of children looting during protests. What are we teaching them? That it is okay to steal other people's property?

Most of us have lost count of the politically motivated murders of councillors in KwaZulu-Natal. Then you have speeches at funerals decrying the scourge and promises of action, but the murders of public representatives continue.