How protests have transformed since the dawn of democracy

During the heydays of the Struggle against racist oppression, many boycotts and stay-aways were called.

Comrades would barricade roads to "persuade" people to stay in the townships and villages, but nurses, doctors and other health workers would be waved through to proceed to their work stations. Where necessary, they would be escorted to work to ensure their safety.

This was done because even as we confronted the brutal racist regime, we recognised the importance for sick and vulnerable members of society to receive medical care.

It comes as a shock that these days health workers would go on strike and go as far as to prevent care for patients in hospitals and clinics.

We read horrible and heart-wrenching stories about mothers carrying their seriously ill babies from one health-care facility to another, only to be turned away by nurses who claim to be on strike for bonuses that were not paid or delayed.