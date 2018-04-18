Land expropriation is a great project which we must safeguard

Some of us are over the moon that a resolution was passed in parliament for the expropriation of land without compensation.

It would be remembered that those of us affiliated to Azapo and the PAC have been consistent on the land restoration question all along, while others were lukewarm.

We have been saying there is no possibility of building a just society without attending to the land issue.

At times, it felt like we were forlorn voices in the wilderness.

Although it is not clear that those who passed the resolution did so out of conviction and not political opportunism, it is a step in the right direction.

After taking that step, it is now time for us to marry our euphoria and positive sentiment with sober and serious planning.