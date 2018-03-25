Court stops gospel star’s funeral

The funeral of popular Limpopo gospel artist Phineas Ngoako Maenetja was abruptly halted last Saturday after his "wife" obtained a court interdict to prevent his mother from burying him.

Maenetja, who died in a motorbike crash a fortnight ago, was supposed to have been buried next to his ancestors at Ga-Molepo village outside Turfloop by his mother Rachael Mosibudi Maenetja.

But, Maria Ngwale Mokgotho, who claimed to be his wife and the mother of his two children, prevented her from burying him with a court interdict she obtained from the Limpopo High Court on the eve of the funeral.

People from all walks of life, including gospel artist Conny Lamola, who gathered at the artist's home to pay their last respects, were forced to disperse when Limpopo Artist Movement chairman Mphoza Mahlabela announced - at the request of the singer's parents - the cancellation of the funeral.

