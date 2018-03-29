Internalised brutality makes black people oppress each other

The 19th, 20th and 21st March were three poignant consecutive days for some of us. They reminded us sharply about the enduring pain of black people.

On Monday March 19, former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke released his findings on the Life Esidimeni probe that once more recounted one of the most callous and shameful episodes in our country. What was incomprehensible was that the atrocity was perpetrated by people who included qualified medical doctors.

Moseneke did his best to comfort the families of the victims and awarded them financial compensation.

But for most of us, the horror of Life Esidimeni will remain with us for as long as we live.

Then, on March 20, celebrated Zimbabwean author and activist, Tsitsi Dangarembga, delivered the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection annual lecture at the University of Johannesburg. Tsitsi burst onto the literary scene in 1988 with the publication of her book Nervous Conditions.

In her lecture, Tsitsi touched on many things that cannot be handled in this short piece. But her allusion to the trauma and pain that black people have endured is of immediate relevance to the goings on in our country.