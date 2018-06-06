Vodacom accused of bully tactics

A Vodacom client is hopping mad after he claimed that his cellphone contract was altered without notification and consent.

Cyprian Ngcobo, 38, of KwaMashu, Durban, said he felt Vodacom was bullying clients into accepting a new package without obtaining their signature agreeing into the changes.

"You can't change an existing contract without obtaining consent from the other party," Ngcobo said.

The father of three said he signed a two-year contract in January and agreed to pay a monthly instalment of R249 for data of 500 megabytes.

He said he was surprised when he noticed that April bill had increased by R49.

"I took the initiative to ask their customer service, and was told that my package is no longer available," he said.

Vodacom also increased his data from 500MB to 650MB, taking full liberty to change the contractwithout conducting an affordability assessment as they did when he first took the contract with them, he said.