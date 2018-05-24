With a bully in the White House World War 3 can erupt any time

In the not so distant past, before Donald Trump happened, there was a modicum of respectability in international discourse.

It was by no means perfect, but the nations of the world, at the UN and its agencies, could engage in fairly dignified give-and-take diplomatic activities.

There was some predictability and logic in international relations, which in turn made multilateralism a worthwhile exercise.

Trump, armed with his crude America first "doctrine", is ripping all that apart. The world of diplomacy is fraught with uncertainty and dangerous fragmentation.

The most disconcerting thing is Trump's lack of respect for international agreements.

Nobody can trust that if the US puts its signature on the dotted line that it would honour its commitments.

He insulted the North Korean head of state at the UN General Assembly session recently in front of leaders of the world. In front of all those world leaders and the media fraternity, he threatened to wipe North Korea off the face of the earth. That's bullying in its crudest form.