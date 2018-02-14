SA's education system is still failing our young people

Applications for spaces at our tertiary institutions at the beginning of every year have shown that capacity for post-school education and training in our country is substantially inadequate.

We see winding queues of desperate young people at universities and technical, vocational education and training colleges vying for very limited spaces. Thousands of them don't get absorbed into the system.

This is worrying indeed. We cannot afford to waste so much talent, energy and potential in our young people. It is an established fact that the biggest number of the unemployed in our society comes from this group. This is a recipe for trouble and danger.

As it stands, 48% of South African youth between the ages of 15 and 34 years are unemployed and about a third of those, between the ages of 15 and 24, are not in any employment, education or training. It has been demonstrated that the chances of employment for young people with a tertiary qualification is higher and it means we reduce youth unemployment and break the cycle of poverty.