Unknown claimant squeezes family access to dad's pension

The Nemamilwe saga is far from over even though the Government Pension Administration Agency (GPAA) paid the beneficiaries a week ago.

Natasha Nemamilwe approached Consumer Line for help in November 2016 after battling to get a payout from the GPAA.

Section 37C of the Pension Funds Act says the board of directors of the pension fund has a duty to identify and trace legal dependants within 12 months.

Nemamilwe said when they inquired about nonpayment from the South African Police Services in 2014 they were asked to re-submit the same documents.

This became a repeat performance as each time they inquired they were asked to submit forms anew until her mother, Sindi, visited the SAPS in September 2014.