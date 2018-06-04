The future is consultant-workers who are experts in their fields

Youth Month in South Africa, June, is the perfect time to ruminate on the possibilities that lie ahead for young people.

When Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels wrote TheCommunist Manifesto in 1848, they called upon the workers of the world to unite because, in their view, the future would resemble an intensification of the injustice they were experiencing.

By 1848, the Industrial Revolution had congealed into a clear pattern of worker exploitation.

For the next 150 years, the whole world remained transfixed in the brilliance of Marx's predictions. But, since the dawn of the 21st century, the world economy has literally turned away from Marx's direction.

We now live in an economic reality where it does not matter how much Marx's workers unite, robots continue to work.

Trade unions all over the world are losing members.

Robots don't go on strike. They simply keep on working.