Unregistered funeral parlour vanishes

Consumers continue to be misled and lose money as a result of buying funeral policies from unregistered companies.

Though the Financial Services Board (FSB) has been taking action against unregistered companies this practice continues unabated.

A Diepsloot family is worried they might not be able to bury their beloved family members should death strike because their funeral parlour of 10 years has vanished.

Palesa Mthembu, 27, said her grandmother, Tozi, bought a burial cover from Lalakahle Funeral Parlour in 2007 and paid a monthly premium of R170. When she increased the number of beneficiaries her premium rose to R500.

Mthembu said her granny put all her grandchildren in one policy while her unemployed mother added nine more beneficiaries.

Mthembu's worry is that they have not paid their monthly premiums since February because the owner of Lalakahle, Mandla Sibiya, moved their offices to an unknown location.