Members fight for pre-transfer pension funds

Former Soweto municipality police and clerks who were integrated into the South African Police Service in 1989 are battling to get their full pension after making contributions over the years.

Frank Rikhotso of Blinkwater, Limpopo, who resigned from the service in July last year, said when he retired he had hoped that Salt Employee Benefits would release his money within six weeks after he submitted his withdrawal letter. Instead, he was paid R200000 for more than 20 years of service.

Solomon Matshira of Meadowlands, Soweto, said he was the breadwinner in the family and on his resignation they had to survive on hand-outs. He used the amount he received to pay off his house, but could not save his car, which was attached in January, he said.

The father of four said his wife now sells kotas, sweets and potato chips to earn a living. “The recall of polony, russian and viennas will make our lives hell as she will not have stuffing for her kotas anymore.”

Khaya Mabandla said they were frustrated as they had not been kept informed about their money.