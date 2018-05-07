The real meaning of Freedom Day unpacked ... and beyond propaganda

It is only a week after we commemorated Freedom Day. A few people went to be addressed by politicians at a rally or two.

Everywhere in the world people reach a point where they take national days for granted. Workers generally view a public holiday as a day to rest. Lovers of meat see it as an opportunity to braai.

It would indeed be unreasonable to expect all South Africans to flock to rallies to show their appreciation for Freedom Day. What we must do is to dialogue about what the day means. We don't need to be told by politicians what to think about Freedom Day. We, ordinary citizens in our small communities, must express our own understanding of the day.

Given the noisiness of our country's politics today, it has become almost impossible for us to reflect objectively on the state of our society. People tend to position themselves around extremes. It is either-or.