Building suppliers neglect delivery

Two Gauteng building suppliers are accused of collecting the full payment for building materials from customers and later refusing to deliver the goods as agreed.

This follows a Consumer Line article exposing S.P.R.Y. based in Lenasia.

Company owner Shakila Dukkan later refunded clients about R80000 for the material she failed to deliver.

Since the publication of that story about a month ago, two more companies have been accused of a similar unfair business practice.

Milford Mashele, of Vereeniging, cannot complete the construction of his house because he has not received material worth R42729 from Jozi Bricks that he paid for in November.

Mashele, 50, bought a piece of land to build a house for his family of six.

He said his builder gave him a quotation for the amount and type of material needed for the construction of the nine-roomed house and double garage.