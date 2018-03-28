Laid-off guard gets half his payout

Some employers continue to keep employees retirement deductions for themselves instead of paying the money to the relevant funds.

Boikie Mangena of Tzaneen fell victim to such practices and was shocked yesterday when he was paid only his own contribution excluding the employer's portion.

Mangena, 40, said he was employed by Khuselani Security and was stationed at a Home Affairs office in Brakpan from 2014 until 2017, when he was laid off.

Mangena said he had hoped that he would be able to pay off the school fees of his two children when he received his pension payout, but was disappointed when an SMS notification showed that Smart Administration Leveraging Technology deposited only R9977.

The former security guard said there was a need to protect employees from unscrupulous employers who fail to pay contributions into the employees pension fund.

"I'm not the only person who has been short-changed; most of my colleagues complained that they were paid less than what they contributed," Mangena said.

He said he decided to approach Consumer Line because the pension fund SALT - failed to pay him despite him submitting his bank details more than eight times.