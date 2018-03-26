Operator seeks to dodge liability

The disclaimers you would normally find in parking lots, malls and airports screaming: parking at your own risk, do not shield the owners of such places from liability should they negligently injure or damage someone else's property.

In a 2012 ruling, it was confirmed that property owners have a duty to protect people entering their property.

Recently, Lindiwe Nkuna, 37, of Thatchfield in Centurion, Pretoria was told she does not enjoy the protection of this case nor the Consumer Protection Act.

Her problems started on February 12 after she had left her car in the care of Executive Carport. She was travelling to Durban from the OR Tambo International Airport and had left her car there.

Nkuna said the arrangement was that she would leave the car at their receiving office and a driver in the employ of the company would then take it to their parking lot nearby.

She was also assured her car was in safe hands as their drivers were only driving at a speed of 30km/h, which is less than the one permissible at the airport. Later in the day she was informed her Mercedes-Benz C180 Coupe was damaged while driven to the company's parking area.