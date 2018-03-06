Car dealer sells car with expired disc

You have only 21-daysto renew your car's licence disc.

And, if it is not renewed on time, you will pay a fine.

It is unacceptable for a car dealer not to renew the licence of a car that he intends selling as a second-hand vehicle and try to hand over that liability to the buyer without at least giving a discount for it.

Two months ago, Gauta Lenake, 33, of Olifantsfontein, near Midrand, bought a 1996 VW Golf from Leon Auto in Protea Gardens, Soweto, for R19000.

Lenake said the car was not mobile but he saw potential in it as he believed he could repair its electronics and wiring and restore it.

Though the Consumer Protection Act outlaws voetstoets/"as is" agreements, Lenake agreed to buy the car in its deteriorated condition and had it towed to his premises.