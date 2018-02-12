Home renovations hit a brick wall

Make sure you tread carefully when you buy building materials.

A company in Lenasia, Johannesburg, is accused of not delivering materials after receiving consumers' money.

Three consumers claim to have paid a total of R150000 to S.P.R.Y. Supplies and Interior Decor for material they bought to refurbish their houses, but say they did not get their full orders.

Esther Mabaso, 62, of Protea Glen, said she is repaying a loan for material she has not received.

Mabaso said she wanted to extend her house as it is too small to house her family of eight.

She said she shopped around and compared prices, and the quote she got from Shakila Dukkan of S.P.R.Y. was thousands of rands cheaper than other quotes.

Mabaso said she authorised a loan provider to pay R62000 into the S.P.R.Y. bank account in October last year.

She later took delivery of the required material to start foundation work, as well as bricks and building sand, said Mabaso.

Mabaso said that as the construction progressed she encountered problems as Dukkan would deliver the material in dribs and drabs.