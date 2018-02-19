Second-class treatment from second-hand supplier

Replacing worn-out car parts is more expensive if the car is no longer on a motor plan.

Some consumers opt for second-hand parts, often sourced at scrapyards, but this can be risky as such goods tend not to have a warranty or the option of exchange in the event that they are later found to be defective.

Worse still is when the service provider is in another province and fails to deliver after receiving payment.

A case in point is that of Seabi Tsotsotso, 59, of Eureka Park, in the Free State town of Virginia. Tsotsotso was ripped off after paying a deposit of R2000 for an engine he wanted from Engine Source, a Western Cape second-hand supplier in Somerset West, Gordon's Bay and Cape Town.

Tsotsotso said he bought a second-hand Ford Figo for his daughter five years ago.

The car had been serviced by a mechanic and had not had any problems until a radiator started to leak.

He said they did not know what caused the damage, but thought the mechanic had fixed it until one day his daughter noticed smoke blowing out of the engine.