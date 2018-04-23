Future is frightening as we contemplate a world with man making own destiny

Given that we humans were able to almost double our lifespan in 100 years, there are thinkers who truly believe that, in the next 100 years, science will make it possible to reach 150 years without aging. Those with money will afford regenerative medicine, and be able to buy back their youthful bodies. Today, this sounds like madness, just as those who died at the age of 40 in 1900 would have declared you mad if you told them that in 2018 people will live to 70.

Harari is right. Until late in the 20th century, most people in the world died mainly from three causes: famine, plague and war.

Due to misleading news from CNN, the BBC, Al Jazeera and other international channels, we continue to believe wrongly that famine, plague and war are still the largest killers today.

Harari tells the truth: "In 2012 about 56million people died throughout the world . war killed 120000 people, and crime killed another 500000 . In contrast, 800000 committed suicide, and 1.5million died of diabetes."

The wars you see on TV (in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere) kill far less people compared to lifestyle killers and death by choice, suicide.

Indeed, most people who commit suicide live in rich countries, and diabetes kills mostly those who can afford sugary food. Cola-Cola will never kill people who cannot afford it. If you wonder what will kill your children, they will most likely die from sugar or other lifestyle killers - not hunger or war. In parents' agonies about the future of their children, it is not how their kids will die; it is what kind of adults they will become.

This is an aspect Harari writes about: the impact of technology on the character of future societies.