Relatives collide over car defects

A war has broken out between relatives over a defective vehicle.

Jetherine Teyise, 56, of Virginia in Free State, said for the past three years she has battled to recover the R55000 she paid to relative Banele Nathaniel Chomba.

Chomba operates BNC Motors from Leipolt street in Germiston.

Teyise, who is related to Chomba by marriage, said she was involved in an accident and received a settlement from her insurance company.

She could not afford a brand new car, and so opted for a second-hand one.

She said her brother-in-law then told her about Chomba.

Teyise said she was interested in a Toyota Yaris.

"Toyota is a durable brand, you can see the strain their minibuses can take," she said.

She said she noticed a number of defects a day after taking delivery.

"The handbrake and reverse light indicator were not working, and the driver's door was not closing properly."

Teyise took the car to Toyota and was quoted R7000 to have the defects rectified.

Chomba rejected her quotation and offered to take the car back and pay back her money.