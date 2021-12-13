Activists urge Germany to suspend patents on Covid-19 medical tools

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), with civil society bodies, has urged Germany to support the immediate suspension of patents on all Covid-19 medical tools in light of low vaccination rates in SA and other African countries.

A letter signed by civil society groups, patient bodies and human rights activists has been sent to German chancellor Olaf Scholz, economics minister Robert Habeck and development minister Svenja Schulze.

The letter called for an immediate suspension of patents through the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (Trips) waiver — an intellectual rights protocol — at the World Trade Organization, “which to date has been outright blocked by the German government”.

In 18 African countries, fewer than 2% of people have been vaccinated, while in Germany 70% have received at least one dose.