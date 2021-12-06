WATCH | Rage festival boss lashes out at media for creating ‘hysteria and panic’ that led to events being canned

One of the founders and major shareholders of the Ballito and Plett Rage festivals has accused media houses of creating panic and hysteria about the events, which he says led to them being cancelled.

Both festivals were cancelled last week after staff and guests tested positive for Covid-19 amid mounting public pressure for them not to continue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the call during his address to the nation last Sunday when he said such events should not go ahead.

Greg Walsh, one of the organisers, founders and major shareholders of the Ballito Rage and Plett Rage festivals, took to social media to express his anger and disappointment about media pressure.