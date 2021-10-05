A year after Covid-19 vaccine waiver proposal, WTO talks are deadlocked

He urged delegates to come forward quickly with advice on next steps, the sources added. “I definitely need your advice,” he told them.

China in the same meeting described the discussions as circular, with no real progress achieved, according to one of the sources attending. India's delegate said that some members had done everything in their power to avoid meaningful engagement, the source added.

The meeting was the penultimate scheduled session on the waiver ahead of a major ministerial conference in November-December which provides a rare opportunity for new trade deals, such as on intellectual property, to be finalised.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has identified solutions to vaccine inequity as a priority for the global trade body, which has been facing questions recently about its relevance.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said in a statement on Friday that the administration of US President Joe Biden should urge countries that remain opposed to the waiver to change their stance.

“This would pave the way for additional manufacturers to help increase the production and supply of these life-saving medical tools and meet the global need,” it said.

Opponents said in Monday's discussions that it was not yet clear that a waiver would help remove barriers to vaccine equity such as raw material scarcity and supply chain issues, according to the sources.

Reuters