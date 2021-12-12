Covid-19 lab test price slashed from R850 to R500

The price of a Covid-19 test has been dropped from R850 to no more than R500 after the Competition Commission found that companies involved in the tests were exploiting consumers with their pricing.

On Sunday, the Competition Commission announced that it has reached a ground-breaking agreement with two major laboratories Du Buisson Kramer Swart Bouwer Incorporate (Ampath) and Lancet Laboratories for the substantial reduction of the PCR tests for Covid-19 following investigations into their pricing.

Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said the investigations were initiated by a complaint received from the Council for Medical Schemes against private pathology laboratories alleging that the price for supplying PCR tests for Covid-19 was unfairly inflated, exorbitant and unjustifiable.

Bonakele said investigations showed that since the pandemic began, the costs of test have been declining due to the technology improving.

However, the companies were not passing this benefit to the consumer.