South Africa

Pilot killed in light aircraft crash in Gauteng

13 December 2021 - 11:00
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The light aircraft crashed near an airfield on the West Rand at midday on Saturday.
A man was killed after his light aircraft crashed in Syferfontein in Westonaria on the West Rand at the weekend, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the light aircraft crashed close to an airfield at midday on Saturday.

“The only occupant on board, an adult male, showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.

“Circumstances leading up to the incident are not known,” Herbst said.

Man dies in Bronkhorstspruit light aircraft crash

A pilot has died in a light aircraft crash at the Bronkhorstspruit Nature Reserve in Pretoria.
