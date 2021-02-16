SA will have enough doses for all who need a vaccination, says Zweli Mkhize

The government has identified 20 vaccination centres across SA's nine provinces to inoculate 80,000 health-care workers over the next two weeks, as the country begins its Covid-19 vaccine rollout this week.

This is according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who on Tuesday was addressing a joint sitting of parliament to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona).

He provided an outline of how the distribution would work. This as the Covid-19 death toll reached 48,094 people.

Mkhize said 164 vaccinators would vaccinate about 48 clients each a day — about six an hour. As many as 380,000 health workers registered for Covid-19 jabs in the past two weeks.

In his Sona last Thursday, Ramaphosa announced that the country had successfully secured nine million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with the delivery of the first batch of 80,000 on course and vaccinations to begin this week.