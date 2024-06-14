South Africa

WATCH | Phophi Ramathuba elected Limpopo’s first female premier

By TimesLIVE Video - 14 June 2024 - 14:52

Phophi Ramathuba has been elected the first female premier of Limpopo. The ANC has a majority in the provincial legislature.

During her maiden speech, the newly elected premier called upon members of the legislature to uphold their oversight role with diligence. 

“We must ensure that the administration of Limpopo serves the best interests of all its citizens,” Ramathuba said. 

