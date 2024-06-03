Those grandpas who complain and have years of delayed criminal cases must not bring their spirit of delay to our country. The IEC should have just used the first two days for all the over 60s to go and vote at the voting stations.
Before political parties scramble for positions the people of SA must have "talks about talks". The elderly, the churches and all civil society organisations and formations should be part and parcel of how we want our country to be governed. No more chaos after elections trauma, this is not Zimbabwe or Congo or any other African country.
Let the people’s views be heard.
Lindi Zantsi, by email
READER LETTER | No more chaos after elections trauma please
