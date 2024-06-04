Letters

READER LETTER | ANC-DA coalition will work for the country

04 June 2024 - 10:50
National Election 2024 Results
Image: Karen Moolman

The elections are now over and for the first time in the history of democratic SA we are heading for a national coalition government. The ANC is topping the list and followed closely by the DA, while the EFF and MKP are a distance away but commanding a huge affect.

Thee question is, which coalition arrangement among these parties will be most effective to pave a new positive direction for the country? Both MKP and the EFF have a radical agenda that includes the nationalisation of state resources, while the ANC and DA have a moderate agenda.

Moreover, the DA has policies that are investor-friendly. The likely scenario I am supporting is for the ANC and DA to form a coalition. In fact, we need a government that is able to serve its citizens.

This government should comprise sober and matured leadership. Therefore, the only way to go is for the ANC-DA coalition. Perhaps, also to include valuable contribution of parties like ActionSA.

Lebohang Majara, Pimville 

