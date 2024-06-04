“The power of the people is much stronger than the people in power,” are words by Egyptian democracy activist Wael Ghonim. South Africans have spoken, and strongly, through their votes in the 2024 elections.
Well, many segments may be considered on these historic elections, but one glaring thing is that the ordinary people of society have demonstrated that they can change the course of their future. Now, how politicians, political parties and various organisations with different purposes in society respond to this outcome may decide the ultimate fate of our country.
Just quick reaction on ANC, DA, MK Party and EFF, arguably better performed parties in this election. Of those parties, one should mention the MK Party. It is however difficult to certainly comment on its future at this stage as it appears not to have any existing structures or policy framework. The DA and the EFF are seemingly dexterous and contenders to good governance.
The ANC failed to obtain majority votes at national level and it is faced with two key options, being a government of national unity or a coalition government. The former was experimented between 1994 and 1999 with relative success and the latter is an uncharted territory.
South Africans will have to brace themselves for the unknown, but trepidation is not necessary, compromises and sacrifices must be made for the benefit of everyone.
Adv Pabalelo Mabilo, Pretoria
READER LETTER | South Africans showed their power in the elections
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
