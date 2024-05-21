Letters

READER LETTER | Malema is an angry dictator

21 May 2024 - 12:15
Julius Malema, EFF president.
Julius Malema, EFF president.
Image: Darren Stewart

Little “Hitler”, Julius Malema, rules the EFF with an iron fist. It’s a one-man show at EFF, no democracy. Everyone fears him, even  Dali Mpofu. As for Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, they are his lapdogs.

In EFF, everything is based on what  Malema tells them to do, and you cannot hold a different view from him, otherwise you will be expelled without notice. He is a real dictator and his biggest problem is he has too much anger and hatred for President Cyril Ramaphosa. The problem with hatred is it keeps the hater awake at night, while the hated one sleeps soundly.

It’s very frustrating. This chaotic organisation of thugs is a “proto fascist party run dictatorially”. They have no regard for good governance.  Malema is not afraid to defend the cigarette mafia publicly, that’s why he’s fighting for a borderless SA. Whenever you see the name EFF, let it remind you about the Venda old folks’ tears running down their wrinkled faces after the VBS bank heist. 

Bushy Green, Kagiso

READER LETTER | Brink's fiscal responsibility boast a sham

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink claims the DA stands for fiscal responsibility. What about that damning auditor-general report about the DA-led Tshwane ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | What’s happening in SA’s economic hub is tragic

Yet almost as a metaphor of where we are as a nation, Gauteng’s centre remains unearthed from an explosion last year, caused by outdated ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | We've descended into broken mess

As we enter election day in a few days, we are a pale shadow of what we were under our founder, the beloved Nelson Mandela.
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy