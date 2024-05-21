Little “Hitler”, Julius Malema, rules the EFF with an iron fist. It’s a one-man show at EFF, no democracy. Everyone fears him, even Dali Mpofu. As for Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, they are his lapdogs.
In EFF, everything is based on what Malema tells them to do, and you cannot hold a different view from him, otherwise you will be expelled without notice. He is a real dictator and his biggest problem is he has too much anger and hatred for President Cyril Ramaphosa. The problem with hatred is it keeps the hater awake at night, while the hated one sleeps soundly.
It’s very frustrating. This chaotic organisation of thugs is a “proto fascist party run dictatorially”. They have no regard for good governance. Malema is not afraid to defend the cigarette mafia publicly, that’s why he’s fighting for a borderless SA. Whenever you see the name EFF, let it remind you about the Venda old folks’ tears running down their wrinkled faces after the VBS bank heist.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Malema is an angry dictator
Image: Darren Stewart
