South Africa

ANC more popular in Nelson Mandela Bay than DA

Support for EFF growing steadily

By Andisa Bonani - 03 June 2024 - 06:38
Thousands of Nelson Mandela Bay residents rushed to the polls on Wednesday to cast their votes in the 2024 national elections. Noluthando Dingela and Princess Solwandle on their way to vote in Westville informal area.
Thousands of Nelson Mandela Bay residents rushed to the polls on Wednesday to cast their votes in the 2024 national elections. Noluthando Dingela and Princess Solwandle on their way to vote in Westville informal area.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The ANC has garnered more voter support in Nelson Mandela Bay than the DA.

The ANC was in the lead receiving 38.19% of the votes, followed by the DA, which received 35.67% of the vote.

This is a drop for the DA, which together with the ANC had been neck and neck in the 2021 local government elections with 39% each.

The EFF has grown its support in the Bay, jumping from 6.4% in 2021 to 11%, while the Patriotic Alliance also increased its support from 1.37% in the 2021 to 6.6% in 2024.

With 139 objections submitted by different political parties across SA, the result outcomes have been delayed while these are hashed out with the electoral commission.

The Bay is one of the last regions in the country to have finished capturing its votes, but it could not release its official results due to outstanding disputes that could change the numbers for some parties. 

Of the total number of disputes lodged with the IEC, six are from the Bay.

On Friday, six political parties in the Bay collectively lodged an objection with the IEC, seeking a two-day extension to the deadline set to file disputes.

The cut-off time to file disputes was Friday at 9pm.

The urgent objection was signed by representatives from the UDM, GOOD, EFF, ATM, PAC and Umkhonto Wesizwe Party.

It comes after what the parties said were several discrepancies at various voting stations that require answers.

Additionally, the DA filed three disputes while the UDM filed two.

No response has been received from the IEC for all the disputes yet. - HeraldLIVE

ANC in the lead in Nelson Mandela Bay with 92% votes captured

With more than 90% of the votes captured in Nelson Mandela Bay from Wednesday’s general elections, the ANC has gained close to a ...
News
1 day ago

ELECTION RESULTS: ANC moves to 36% in Gauteng, MK Party dominates KZN

With 93% of the counting already completed, the ANC leads Gauteng with 36% followed by the DA with 27% and the EFF with 12%
News
1 day ago

Mbalula dismisses demand for Ramaphosa’s resignation

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says President Cyril Ramaphosa is not a bargaining point for them as they go into coalition talks.
News
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2024 Election Results Announcement
Elections 2024 on SowetanLIVE: Episode three