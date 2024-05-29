Some political parties make unachievable promises which expose their lack of understanding of the monumental task and importance of governance, their ignorance of the socio-economic state of the country and how they would collapse the country within a few months of taking over from the previous government.
SA is bankrupt, any politician who can promise the voters that under their rule old-age pension will be increased to R4,000 a month, child support grant will be increased to R1,200, no one working for government will be on a salary of less than R10,000 month, which obviously refers to the domestic staff and security guards, immigration from African countries will be encouraged making sure that all those foreigners will be documented and many other ridiculous promises must worry everyone, because it shows how little the political leader understands how quickly he would collapse the country in just a few months of his rule.
READER LETTER | Political parties make ridiculous promises to voters
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Some political parties make unachievable promises which expose their lack of understanding of the monumental task and importance of governance, their ignorance of the socio-economic state of the country and how they would collapse the country within a few months of taking over from the previous government.
SA is bankrupt, any politician who can promise the voters that under their rule old-age pension will be increased to R4,000 a month, child support grant will be increased to R1,200, no one working for government will be on a salary of less than R10,000 month, which obviously refers to the domestic staff and security guards, immigration from African countries will be encouraged making sure that all those foreigners will be documented and many other ridiculous promises must worry everyone, because it shows how little the political leader understands how quickly he would collapse the country in just a few months of his rule.
How can it be possible for someone who fails to understand the simple facts that are obvious to everyone, aspire to ascend to the highest office in the land? It is concerning, as it gives the impression that the fiscus will be open to some looting spree because they enter government under a wrong impression that there is an abundance of money in the country. Red flag; exercise caution, because the country cannot be safe under such a leader.
Another thing that surprises me is the determination of those who stress the need to pursue transformation without interrogating the need to appoint suitably qualified and experienced candidates to positions. Look what happened after clueless people were appointed: the SOEs have collapsed. Similarly, public services such as education, healthcare and water and sanitation are now dysfunctional.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | SA politicians only care about their stomachs
READER LETTER | ANC has pulled best election campaign
READER LETTER | ANC wants to squeeze shrinking tax base more
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos