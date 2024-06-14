He believes the GNU will hold considering there is no huge differences in policies between the IFP and ANC while differences only exist in certain areas between the DA and ANC.
'This GNU is a different animal altogether from 1994'
Former ministers recall transitional government
There can be no parallels drawn between the government of national unity led by late statesman Nelson Mandela in 1994 and the new mooted pact.
This is a view shared by former cabinet ministers in the 1994 GNU, Derek Hanekom and Tito Mboweni.
The pair were speaking ahead of the first National Assembly sitting on Friday, which is expected to elect the president through the new pact, including the ANC, DA, IFP and other parties.
Mboweni and Hanekom were among 27 cabinet members who served in the GNU under Mandela.
Hanekom, who was land affairs minister, told SowetanLIVE the current GNU was “some kind of GNU” based on cooperation by parties who could not get an outright majority to rule alone.
“This is just an agreement between parties given the reality we are faced with,” said Hanekom who sounded optimistic about the arranged government.
“This thing that people are calling loosely as government of national unity is different from the government of national unity that was so defined by the interim constitution in 1994. They are different creatures,” said Hanekom.
Mboweni, agreed, saying: “It’s a different thing altogether. The GNU I was part of an interim constitution. This was a transitional government, not the same thing as this which has not been created by the constitution,” said Mboweni.
Hanekom said the interim constitution in 1994 said there had to be a government of national unity stipulating that cabinet membership could not exceed 27.
Hanekom recalled that there was a lot of energy back then due to the respect Mandela enjoyed coupled with his strong leadership.
Asked about the prospects of the current GNU, Hanekom said: “There is a determination that we want to get the country out of the troubles it is in. I have been listening to the leader of the IFP and I am really impressed with the way he responded to questions and he is very measured and calm of saying we want to get our country fixed and we will work with the ANC to fix our country; there is no marriage, we won’t give up our policies,” said Hanekom.
He believes the GNU will hold considering there is no huge differences in policies between the IFP and ANC while differences only exist in certain areas between the DA and ANC.
For the GNU to work, Hanekom said it was crucial that it manages the differences between parties.
“The ANC has 40% and if it wants to pass a budget and all other parties do not agree, we could see serious trouble. Everything would grind to a halt and we don’t want to see that.
"...For legislation to be passed, there has to be more persuasion in just everything you do.”
Poverty, unemployment, corruption, crime and joblessness should be the major focus of the GNU, Hanekom said.
If the GNU wants to have a smooth term, there must be zero tolerance to corruption, he added.
“Whatever form this GNU takes, it must serve the public with diligence and there must be a greater level of accountability and transparency. There must be honesty and a serious will to tackle big problems confronting us as a nation.
“I haven’t been as optimistic in a long time as I am right now. I think this is a new situation that requires everyone to put the country before their parties' interests,” Hanekom said.
‘Agreements reached with parties to move SA forward’
Talks for new government continuing – DA
