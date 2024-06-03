SOWETAN SAYS | Zuma crosses line with threats

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma issued a veiled threat to the Electoral Commission at the weekend to accede to his demand for a rerun of the polls, implying failure to do so would be perceived by his supporters as provocation.
Addressing the media together with representatives of other smaller parties, Zuma warned the IEC not to rush to announce results until their claims of electoral irregularities have been resolved.
The IEC had assessed disputes lodged and recounted ballots in parts of the country where it believed it had reason to do so. Ultimately, it determined that the complaints carried no material outcome for the broader results of the elections.
In his media address on Saturday, Zuma, whose party won the biggest chunk of the vote in KwaZulu-Natal, was emboldened by what appears to be his spectacular return through the electoral gains of his newly formed party. He said his party wanted a peaceful resolution to what he claimed was electoral fraud.
Then he fired this salvo to the IEC: “Don’t provoke us. Do not start trouble where there isn’t.”
Any reasonable person will interpret this warning – a threat to the establishment to tow Zuma’s line or face the anarchy previously demonstrated by his supporters.
Zuma’s words “to provoke” and “start trouble” are not meaningless political phrases that seek to communicate his disgruntlement with the outcome of an election. He is mindfully demonstrating what he believes is his power to unleash an uprising against a system he detests, led by political foes against whom he desires revenge.
Zuma’s threats and any actions stemming from them have no place in our country.
Any party that is not satisfied by the results of the election has constitutional avenues to follow for a dispute resolution, first of which is the Electoral Court.
Our democracy has entered a different era where no party will have majority power after the ANC’s worst performance in 30 years of democracy.
What we need are leaders who appreciate the complexity of the moment and, importantly, those who are committed to the stability of our nation and the rule of law.
SOWETAN SAYS | Zuma crosses line with threats
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
