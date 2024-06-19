IN PICS | Presidential Inauguration 2024

Photographers snap the scene at the Union Buildings for the presidential inauguration in the government of national unity
By SowetanLIVE - 19 June 2024 - 09:12
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation for the first time as the newly-inaugurated president of the Republic of South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Image: Thapelo Morebudi
President Cyril Ramaphosa was also welcomed to the high office by a poet who delivered a poem in various languages that are officially recognised, to which the president showed gratitude to by giving the poet a hug. Image: Thapelo Morebudi
South African Chief Justice Raymond Zondo officially inaugurating the re-elected president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Image: Thapelo Morebudi
South African Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and his wife Sithembile Zondo attend the inauguration ceremony of South Africa's president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's president elect Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe walk to attend Ramaphosa's inauguration ceremony for his second term as South African president, at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria.
Image: Alet Pretorius
Scores of people have gathered at the Union Buildings' South Lawn to witness the inauguration of president Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Herman Moloi
The South African National Ceremonial Guard lines up ahead of the inauguration of South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa as President at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 19 2024. Image: Phill Magakoe
Former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe attends the inauguration ceremony of South Africa's president elect Cyril Ramaphosa, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Image: Alet Pretorius/Reuters
Member of the National Assembly of South Africa Thoko Didiza (R) arrives ahead of the inauguration of South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa as President at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on June 19 2024. Image: Phill Magakoe
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends the inauguration ceremony of South Africa's president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Enoch Godongwana seen at the presidential inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The stage is set for the seventh presidential inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday. Image: Thapelo Morebudi
President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated amid much fanfare at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The South Africa National Defence Force will perform the ceremonial elements of the inauguration on Wednesday. Image: Thapelo Morebudi
IN PICS | Presidential Inauguration 2024
Photographers snap the scene at the Union Buildings for the presidential inauguration in the government of national unity
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Image: Alet Pretorius
Image: Herman Moloi
Image: Phill Magakoe
Image: Alet Pretorius/Reuters
Image: Phill Magakoe
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Putin congratulates Ramaphosa on re-election, an indication of warm ties
Parties get set for serious talks on cabinet makeup
Several heads of state to witness Ramaphosa's inauguration
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos