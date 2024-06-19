South Africa

LIVE BLOG | The inauguration of president Cyril Ramaphosa

Sowetan reporter Herman Moloi follows the events of the day at the Union Buildings for the presidential inauguration in the government of national unity

By SowetanLIVE - 19 June 2024 - 09:48

Eighteen heads of state and government, three former heads of state and government, and nine heads of delegation are expected to attend the inauguration of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa today.

