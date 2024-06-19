LIVE BLOG | The inauguration of president Cyril Ramaphosa
Sowetan reporter Herman Moloi follows the events of the day at the Union Buildings for the presidential inauguration in the government of national unity
Eighteen heads of state and government, three former heads of state and government, and nine heads of delegation are expected to attend the inauguration of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa today.
Spirits are high at the Union Buildings' South Lawns where members of the public will watch the inauguration of president Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday morning. #PresidentialInauguration2024— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) June 19, 2024
